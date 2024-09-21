You cannot pressure GBA into issuing statements – Yaw Boafo

General News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has defended the association's cautious approach to public statements, particularly on sensitive legal issues like the controversial ambulance trial.



Speaking on Starr Chat, Boafo explained that commenting on ongoing court cases could undermine judicial integrity, emphasizing that the GBA must adhere to due process.



While the public may expect immediate responses, Boafo stated that the GBA cannot act as a "moral authority" or be drawn into politicized issues.



He noted that the GBA's restraint is a matter of principle and tradition to avoid legal missteps.