You are here: HomeNews2024 09 14Article 1981208

Politics of Saturday, 14 September 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

You compare JM’s ‘B’ ratings to Nana – Bawumia’s Junk status? –Afriyie Ankrah scoffs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former NDC campaign manager Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has criticized comparisons between the economic management of ex-President John Mahama and the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

He cited international ratings agencies like Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s, which rated Mahama’s government at "B-", while the current administration was downgraded to "junk status."

Ankrah argued that the NPP's economic policies led to a sharp increase in Ghana's debt-to-GDP ratio and blamed the government for mismanaging sectors like cocoa.

He dismissed excuses such as COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, highlighting poor financial management.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment