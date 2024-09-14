You compare JM’s ‘B’ ratings to Nana – Bawumia’s Junk status? –Afriyie Ankrah scoffs

Politics of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former NDC campaign manager Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has criticized comparisons between the economic management of ex-President John Mahama and the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.



He cited international ratings agencies like Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s, which rated Mahama’s government at "B-", while the current administration was downgraded to "junk status."



Ankrah argued that the NPP's economic policies led to a sharp increase in Ghana's debt-to-GDP ratio and blamed the government for mismanaging sectors like cocoa.



He dismissed excuses such as COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, highlighting poor financial management.