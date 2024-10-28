You don’t need to campaign because you’ve won in advance- Bawumia told

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Ubor Tossan Konja VI, paramount chief of Kpassa, has endorsed NPP flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressing confidence in his success in the upcoming December 7 elections.



During Bawumia’s Oti Region campaign tour, Chief Konja praised his achievements over the past eight years, suggesting that Bawumia's record alone could secure his victory.



The chief also urged Bawumia to address critical issues in Kpassa, including poor road infrastructure, lack of district hospitals, and limited social services, if elected president.