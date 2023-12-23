You don’t read - Afenyo and Adongo clash over VAT Amendment Bill

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

A heated exchange occurred between Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, and Ranking Member of Finance, Isaac Adongo, during the parliamentary debate on the VAT Amendment Bill.



Accusing Adongo of not reading the document, Afenyo Markin rebutted Adongo's claim that the VAT Amendment Bill sought to impose new taxes.



He cautioned, "Don’t talk about the imposition of tax if you have not read; don’t just comment because you want to enjoy the liberty of opposition to attack the government.



"Isaac Adongo, your contention was Uber drivers are going to suffer, are you saying that we shouldn’t encourage local manufacturing of cars. Have you read this memorandum?" he said.



Minority Leader Ato Forson intervened, urging the Speaker to allow Isaac Adongo to clarify and correct the record regarding his alleged failure to read the VAT Amendment Bill before the house.



Given the opportunity, Isaac Adongo clarified his comments.



Parliament later approved the Value Added Tax Amendment Bill 2023, which imposes a 5 percent flat rate for the rental of commercial premises and the sale of immovable property by an estate developer.



The VAT Amendment Bill 2023 also aims to introduce a zero rate on locally produced sanitary pads and waive VAT on the import of electric vehicles for public transportation.



Despite the opposition from the Minority caucus, citing concerns about tax imposition, a voice vote declared in favor of the majority at the second reading stage. The ayes recorded 137 votes, while the nays had 134, leading to the approval of the amendment bill.







