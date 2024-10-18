‘You fail us today, we fail you on December 7’ – Old Buipe residents tell government

Politics of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: 3news

Residents of Old Buipe in the Central Gonja District, Savannah Region, have protested over the poor condition of their roads, which they say has led to accidents and increased robberies.



They accuse local authorities, particularly District Chief Executive (DCE) Salia Iddrisu, of neglect despite repeated appeals.



The protestors also highlighted an unfinished bridge and a lack of basic amenities like water, a functional clinic, and proper sanitation.



They claim development is being withheld for political reasons but emphasize their protest is about safety, not politics.



The District Coordinating Director assured them their petition would be addressed.