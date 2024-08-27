You have 48 hours to clear medications from the port - ASEPA gives Health Ministry ultimatum

Health News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Health to clear donated family planning medications that have been stuck at the Tema harbour for the past seven months.



ASEPA criticized the Ministry for failing to clear the medications despite a significant demand for them at health facilities nationwide.



The group highlighted that these medications, donated by international partners, are urgently needed, but the Ministry has cited a lack of funds as the reason for the delay in clearing them from the port.