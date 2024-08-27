You are here: HomeNews2024 08 27Article 1974416

Source: peacefmonline.com

You have 48 hours to clear medications from the port - ASEPA gives Health Ministry ultimatum

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Health to clear donated family planning medications that have been stuck at the Tema harbour for the past seven months.

ASEPA criticized the Ministry for failing to clear the medications despite a significant demand for them at health facilities nationwide.

The group highlighted that these medications, donated by international partners, are urgently needed, but the Ministry has cited a lack of funds as the reason for the delay in clearing them from the port.

