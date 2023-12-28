You have earned your excellent performance by dint of hardwork - Dr Bawumia to 2023 WASSCE graduates

General News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has celebrated the outstanding performance of Ghanaian SHS students who participated in the 2023 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Exams (WASSCE).



The cumulative results of the 2023 group have been described as the best, with a number of students across the country, including many from lesser-known schools achieving impressive aggregate score.



Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, Dr Bawumia commended the young students and their teachers and said their hard work has paid off.



"This is no doubt the result of hard work and dedication by all of you. You have made Ghana proud and I wish you the very best as you move on to greater challenges," Dr. Bawumia said in his post.



Interestingly, Dr. Bawumia's message to the students and teachers, is in sharp contrast to former President John Mahama's to them.



The former President, during his campaign tour, downplayed the success of the students by claiming that teachers and the students connived to cheat, hence their good grades.











Below is Dr. Bawumia's full post:



CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO 2023 WASSCE STUDENTS.





Congratulations to all WASSCE students, their teachers as well as their parents for the excellent performance attained by the students in this year’s WASSCE. This is no doubt the result of hard work and dedication by all of you. You have made Ghana proud and I wish you the very best as you move on to greater challenges. Please don’t let anyone denigrate your achievements. Not everyone can appreciate what it takes to be an intelligent student. You have earned the excellent performances by dint of hard work. God bless you.



I wish you all a happy new year.



