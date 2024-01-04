You have one more chance – Lawyer Fugar to Prof Addae-Mensah over defamatory claims in 'My Life' book

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

The Managing Partner of Fugar & Company, William Edem Fugar, has issued a final strong caution to Prof Ivan Addae-Mensah, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, over his demand notice following alleged defamatory statements in Addae-Mensah's autobiography against him.



The demand notice accuses Prof Addae-Mensah of causing damage to Fugar's longstanding reputation as a legal practitioner of high repute, both nationally and internationally.



According to a letter, lawyers for Fugar stated that the false imputations have portrayed their client (Fugar) as a negligent and carefree lawyer, tarnishing his professional standing.



The notice demands a retraction of the defamatory statements from the autobiography by Prof Ivan Addae-Mensah, and an unqualified apology to Fugar within seven days.



Furthermore, the lawyers have called for the publication of the retraction and apology in two editions each of the Daily Graphic and the Ghanaian Times newspapers.



They also insist on a credible plan to remove copies containing the alleged defamatory content from circulation.



However, Prof Addae-Mensah, through his lawyer, has refuted claims by the top lawyer that he defamed him in his autobiography, entitled "My Life: A Historical Narrative."



In an open letter dated January 1, 2024, Addae-Mensah, through his lawyer, Azanne Kofi Akainyah of A&A Law Consult, responded to Fugar, denying the claim and suggesting to Fugar to allow peace to prevail in the face of evidence that he (Addae-Mensah) relied on to make his claims.



The explanation given by the academic did not convince Fugar, who through his lawyers, has insisted that he was defamed.



The lawyers for Fugar have since advised Prof Addae-Mensah to adhere to the initial demand notice within 7 days or face the full rigours of the law.



“The law on defamation is quite straightforward and our view and that of our client is that right-thinking members of society, in Ghana and elsewhere, would regard the false statements complained of as lowering the esteem of Mr. William Fugar in society and, hence, defamatory.



“Our client has asked us to give your client one more opportunity to satisfy the demands contained in our letter dated 21st December, 2023, particularly regarding the retraction and withdrawal of the offensive passage,” part of the letter reads.



It added, “If we do not hear from you or your client within seven (7) days of the date of this letter with a clear indication in writing that your client is willing to make amends to carry out our demands as contained in our letter earlier communicated to him, our client will institute proceedings in the High Court against him.”



Read the full letter below:



