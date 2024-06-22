You have to be very careful with your promises – Amoako Baah warns Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: dailynewsghana.net

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, former head of the Political Science Department at Kwame Nkrumah University of Ghana, has advised former President John Mahama to prioritize actionable plans for improving the economy instead of making promises.



Speaking on Neat FM’s Me Man Nti program, Dr. Baah emphasized that the current economic crisis requires practical solutions rather than lofty assurances.



He highlighted the importance of a lean government and tangible economic reforms.



Dr. Baah urged Mahama to convey clear, confident strategies for economic recovery to gain the trust of Ghanaians, who are weary of unfulfilled promises.