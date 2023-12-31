You inflicted hardships on Ghanaians in 2023 – NDC to NPP

Politics of Sunday, 31 December 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) inflicted economic hardships on Ghanaians in the year 2023.



In a New Year statement signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the party called on Ghanaians to recognise the 2024 upcoming election as an opportunity to shape a brighter future for themselves.



“As we bid farewell to 2023, a year marked by economic hardships inflicted by the current NPP government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extends warm New Year wishes to the resilient people of Ghana.



“As we stand at the threshold of a crucial election year, may it inspire renewed hope, optimism, and a collective vision in building the Ghana we want,” the statement said.



