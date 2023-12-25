You’ll be sworn in as President on Jan. 7, 2025 – Awutu Bereku chief to Mahama

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Paramount Chief of Awutu Traditional Area has predicted victory for the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general election.



According to the Paramount Chief, Nai Abokiadi Wyettey Agyemang Otabil III, nothing will stop John Dramani Mahama from being sworn in as President of Ghana on January7, 2025 as all indications show he’ll return to power.





He urged Mr Mahama not to forget the Awutu Traditional Area if he becomes President as the area lacks development.



He said, the entire Awutu Traditional area lacks a fire service station which makes it difficult to quench fire anytime there is an outbreak.



Another concern of the chief is the poor condition of most of the roads.



The Chief also commended the Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Gezzelle Tetteh for her good work so far and urged residents to vote for her in the second term so she continues with her good work.





The Paramount Chief made this pronouncement when the NDC Flagbearear, John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Awutu Traditional Council as part of his two days Tour in the Central Region.



Responding to the Chiefs appeal, Mr Mahama assured he will ensure development in the area should he win power.



He noted that most of the projects including roads were under construction before he left power, but the current NPP government has abandoned the projects.



Mr promised to re-award the projects for completion.



He said, his proposed 24 Hour Economy policy if implemented will see the construction of many factories in the Central and Western side of the Country to employ the teeming youth.