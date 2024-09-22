You are here: HomeNews2024 09 22Article 1984514

You’ll come back and thank us after Dec. 7th – Twifo Praso chief to Bawumia

Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, the Paramount Chief of Twifo Mampong, has predicted that NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the December 7 elections, just as he forecasted President Nana Akufo-Addo's previous victory.

During a visit from Dr. Bawumia as part of his campaign tour, the chief praised Bawumia as one of Ghana's best Vice Presidents, urging Ghanaians to support him.

He highlighted the government's achievements, stating, "Your work is visible everywhere," and expressed confidence that Bawumia's leadership would lead to further progress.

