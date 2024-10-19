You’ll stop campaigning for Bawumia when you hear his comments on E-levy – Apaak to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South, speculated that President Akufo-Addo might withdraw his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy if he learns Bawumia's stance on key issues like the E-levy and betting tax.



Apaak suggested these positions could be seen as a betrayal by the president.



This remark follows John Mahama's response to President Akufo-Addo's challenge to clarify his stance on national issues.



Mahama, speaking in Ningo Prampram, expressed frustration that the president has ignored his views on topics like Free SHS and the illegal mining (galamsey) crisis.