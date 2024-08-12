You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969250

You’ll weep with regrets if you go back to NDC – Patrick Yaw Boamah to Ghanaians

Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, has cautioned his constituents against bringing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back to power, claiming it would lead to regret and the undoing of progress made under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During a recent address, Boamah contrasted his experience as an MP under both John Mahama and Akufo-Addo, asserting that the NPP has significantly improved the quality of life in the constituency.

He criticized long-serving NDC MPs like Collins Dauda and Eric Opoku, suggesting their re-election would halt development and cause the community to "weep."

