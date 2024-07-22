You are here: HomeNews2024 07 22Article 1962227

Source: 3news

You must be suffering from “money illusion” if you think slowing inflation means a declining cost of living – Kwakye

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has clarified that a slowing inflation rate does not mean prices are dropping, but rather increasing at a slower pace.

He warned against "money illusion" and misinterpreting the data.

Ghana's inflation rate dropped to 22.8% in June, a 0.3% decrease from May, with some divisions experiencing higher inflation rates.

The Upper East region had the highest inflation rate at 35.2%, while Oti region had the lowest at 12.5%.

