You need to take Berekum seriously – NDC parliamentary candidate charges politicians

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Elder Semon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, the parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Berekem East Constituency, has charged politicians to prioritise the people.



He charged the political leaders within Berekum to take the people of Berekum seriously, provide them with the needed development at the right time, and not wait until the election period.



Elder Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, while speaking to Rainbow Radio Accra, said his main aim is to upgrade the deplorable road in Sofokyere, a suburb of the Berekum East municipality.



“We should not wait until the election period before we start to do developmental projects. This is something I have seen in this constituency and in Ghana: politicians only wait until it is time for elections before they start to do something.”



“On this same road that we are talking about, we saw a contractor working on it before the 2020 elections but abandoned the project after the elections, and up until now, nothing has been done”, he said.



“I know before we vote next year, another contractor will come, and that shows that we don’t respect the people, but I’m appealing to the authorities to take the people of Berekum seriously and complete the roads that were started in 2020,” Elder Semon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh said.