You need your head checked if you believe Agyapadie document is from our family – Gabby

Politics of Thursday, 1 August 2024
Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent NPP member, has dismissed the Agyapadee Book as absurd, stating anyone who believes in it needs their head checked.
He argues it’s illogical for a family to document evil plans for their own country.
Otchere-Darko likened the situation to past false accusations against John Agyekum Kufuor.
Despite Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin labeling the book as fake, it continues to spark media discussions in Ghana.