You’re a mere mortal – Dafeamekpor takes on bragging Nitiwul

Politics of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The MP for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, is shocked by the posturing of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul.



The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul, has indicated that he would beat his opponent in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries hands down.



According to him, he would use his opponent, Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu as a dress rehearsal for what will befall the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come the 2024 general elections.



“I will use him to send a signal to the NDC about what I will do to them in the 2024 general elections," he said at the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Tamale in the Northern region.



But reacting to this posturing of the Defense Minister, Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor was shocked that a Minister of Defense could speak the way he did.



He said, “Someone, kindly remind the Hon. Dominic Nitiwul that he is a mere mortal. By the way, he was the only minister who came to Assin North in a helicopter, yet he was shown that the people are mightier than the Gun. A whole Minister of Defense talking like this?”