You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963229

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: peacefmonline.com

You're a 'useless President' if all you care about is party members - Kwesi Pratt 'fires'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Pratt Jnr Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of Insight newspaper, has criticized political aspirants who prioritize their party members over the entire nation.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he condemned candidates who view the presidency as a means to serve only their party, calling such leaders "useless."

Pratt emphasized that true leadership requires a commitment to all citizens, not just party affiliates, and cited Ex-President Evans Atta Mills’ inclusive approach as a model.

He urged presidential candidates to adopt a "father for all" mentality to be effective leaders.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment