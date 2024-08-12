You’re killing NDC in Yagaba-Kubori – Party Chairman told

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency are expressing frustration with their Constituency Chairman, Baba Fuseini, also known as Atta, due to his involvement in local chieftaincy matters.



They believe his actions are causing division within the party and alienating key opinion leaders, which could jeopardize the NDC's chances of winning the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Despite previous successes in the constituency, there is concern that unresolved tensions could lead to a wider margin of defeat if not addressed promptly.