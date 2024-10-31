You’re still an NPP member – Afenyo-Markin reminds Cynthia Morrison

Politics of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, has reminded Cynthia Morrison, MP for Agona West, that she remains a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



During a radio interview, he urged her to be cautious with her public statements, emphasizing that some revelations she has made are private and shouldn't be discussed publicly, as they could be misconstrued.



Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the sensitivity of recent incidents involving Morrison, including an attempted assassination, which she described as an accident.



He reiterated the importance of respecting party affiliations, especially as she contemplates running as an independent candidate.