You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966694

General News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

    

Source: ghlagatin.net

You’re still comparing your ‘nonsense’ administration to Nkrumah — Kofi Oduro fires Akufo-Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prophet Kofi Oduro and Akufo-Addo Prophet Kofi Oduro and Akufo-Addo

Prophet Kofi Oduro has criticized President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, questioning their achievements compared to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

During a sermon, Oduro dismissed recent government projects as insignificant and claimed no administration since the 1st republic has matched Nkrumah’s legacy.

Emphasizing his commitment to speaking truth to power, he declared, “I’m not afraid of both NPP and NDC,” highlighting his dedication to holding leaders accountable.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment