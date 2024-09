General News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah criticized undecided voters ahead of the 2024 elections, calling them "unserious."



During a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, she highlighted the recent ballot positioning of the NDC and NPP, urging political parties to effectively promote their candidates and ballot numbers to engage supporters.