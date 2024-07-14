‘You’ve been my mentor and elder brother’ – Manhyia South NPP PC to NAPO

Politics of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: 3news

Lawyer Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Manhyia South, has expressed his gratitude to the MP for the area, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, whom he regards as a mentor.



After winning the primary election with 376 votes out of 537 delegates, Baffour Awuah acknowledged NAPO's guidance in his political career.



He emphasized the importance of unity within the party and promised to work with all candidates for a decisive victory in the December polls.



The election, which saw his closest contender, Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, secure 141 votes, was peaceful.