You wasted 32 years and don’t deserve a return – Alan jabs NDC and NPP

Politics of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: MyNews Gh

Presidential candidate for the Movement for Change, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their 32 years in power, which he claims have resulted in little meaningful development for Ghanaians.



During a visit to Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region on October 6, he questioned their track record, asking what new proposals they have for the electorate.



Kyerematen highlighted widespread public discontent, noting that many Ghanaians would refrain from voting for either party but would support him if he appeared on the ballot.