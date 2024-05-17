Politics of Friday, 17 May 2024

You won't see Mahama after his honeymoon, don't vote for him – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Ghanaians to reject John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2024 elections.



Dr. Bawumia asserts that he is the better choice for advancing the country and ensuring accountability.



During a meeting with the clergy in the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia argued that electing Mahama would result in a lack of accountability since Mahama would only serve a single four-year term.



“For me, because I am looking for an 8-year term, I have to work very hard in the first four years so that when I come back, you will say, oh yes, you did what you said you were going to do. We will give you another four years.



“But for my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama], when you give him four years, that is it. He doesn’t have to come back again. You won’t see him again, especially after he takes his honeymoon, you will not see him after four years. So you will get more accountability from me than from him.”



Dr. Bawumia emphasized that his pursuit of a longer tenure would motivate him to deliver on his promises and seek re-election, unlike Mahama, who would not face voters again after his term.

