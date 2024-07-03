Young men caught on camera eating kenkey and fish with dead body at Afuaman

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: occupygh.com/

A disturbing video has surfaced online showing a group of young men from Afuaman in Greater Accra eating kenkey and fish beside a deceased body during a funeral service.



The video has ignited outrage and disbelief among netizens, with many expressing horror and disgust.



The young men were seen happily consuming the food next to the lifeless body, whose identity, along with the identities of the men, remains unknown.



The act has been widely condemned as disrespectful and unacceptable, with calls for an investigation into the incident.