Your 24-hour economy policy will affect witches and wizards – Maurice Ampaw tells Mahama

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has criticized the 24-hour economy policy proposed by NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, stating that it would bring distress to Ghana.

He believes the policy would create problems, affecting even church attendance and activities related to "witchcraft," which he describes as part of Ghanaian religion.

Ampaw expressed concern that the policy would disrupt the activities of witches and wizards who operate at night, as well as the rituals for the gods of the land.

