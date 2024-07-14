Your aggrieved staff are leaking information to us – Omane Boamah tells EC

Politics of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of IT and Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the Electoral Commission, alleging that disgruntled staff are leaking sensitive information to opposition parties due to dissatisfaction.



He warned the Commission against imposing its decisions on Regional Directors and District Electoral Officers, claiming these actions are provoking further dissent among staff.



Omane Boamah urged the Commission to cease interference and resist being influenced by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s alleged strategies, cautioning of potential legal consequences if such practices continue.