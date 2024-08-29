Your ‘healthcare’ men are incompetent – Nana Aba slams Akufo-Addo over Korle-Bu-elevator saga

Health News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has criticized President Akufo-Addo for appointing what she deems “incompetent” individuals to manage Ghana’s healthcare system.



Her remarks come amid a crisis at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), where lift malfunctions have led to the suspension of elective surgeries and relocation of emergency cases.



On X, Nana Aba called the situation a “catastrophic failure” and expressed frustration at the government's handling of basic infrastructure issues.



Meanwhile, KBTH is currently working to repair the lifts and manage surgeries at alternative locations to minimize disruptions.