Politics of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Shamima Muslim, has stated that the pain and hardship felt by Ghanaians are not their fault but a result of the government's mismanagement.



She urged Ghanaians not to be misled into thinking something is wrong with them and instead to hold the government accountable for their incompetence.