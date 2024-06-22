Your properties at Regimanuel, Lakeside and Sucasa are at risk-La Youth warns

Regional News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A land dispute is unfolding in the Greater Accra region involving Lakeside Estates, Regimanuel, Sucasa Limited, and others over land historically belonging to the La community.



Rev George Kwesi Agbeyengah highlighted that Lakeside Estates has been selling land without proper authorization from La, leading to years of litigation.



Despite a Supreme Court ruling nullifying Lakeside's existence as a legal entity, the company continues to sell land.



Sucasa Limited has also faced accusations of developing La land using documents from Nungua.