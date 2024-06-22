“Your strength, determination, and kindness inspire me” – Ken Agyapong celebrates son on his birthday

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, the eldest son of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has celebrated his 35th birthday today.



To mark the occasion, his father took to the X platform, expressing immense pride and admiration for Kenneth.



Kennedy Agyapong's message highlighted his son's strength, determination, and kindness, noting the joy of watching him grow.



Kenneth, Co-founder, and CFO of Culture Management Group and the Afrochella Festival, is also recognized for his philanthropy, having celebrated his 32nd birthday by feeding the underprivileged.



Kennedy wished him continued success and happiness.