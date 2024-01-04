Your votes will be secured – Mahama allays fears of rigging in 2024 elections

Politics of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that their votes will count on December 7, 2024.



He says the National Democratic Congress will protect the votes of the people of Ghana because there is a need for change.



“Change is coming! I am confident that together we will change the direction of this country – THIS YEAR – on December 7, 2024, and build a brighter future for Ghana. A future you will be proud of. Let me assure you that your votes will count because we shall protect and secure them,” he said in a New Year speech.



John Dramani. Mahama used the opportunity to call on the people of Ghana to support him build a more prosperous nation.



“By working together, we shall overcome our challenges and build a more prosperous and

inclusive nation. I call on all of you to join me in this endeavour. Lend your support and actively engage with my outlined vision. This call to national duty is bigger than any individual interest,” he said.