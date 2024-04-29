Youth activists launch book on corruption in Ghana

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two young activists, Abdul-Karim Mohammed Awaf and Alidu Bayana, have authored a book focusing on corruption in Ghana, aiming to not only discuss the issue but also propose solutions.



The book, titled "The Devil’s Crimes, an Angel’s Mistakes," uses storytelling to explore corruption through the life of Agatetaaba, a mythical character born in West Africa.



Agatetaaba's story is used to highlight the challenges and temptations individuals face in fighting corruption, particularly in environments with limited opportunities.



The 186-page book is divided into three parts and delves into various forms of corruption prevalent in Ghana, intending to raise awareness and prompt action against corruption.



It starts by tracing corruption back to student politics and goes on to discuss the exploitation of young girls in pursuit of a better life. The authors hope that by shedding light on these issues, readers will be motivated to take a stand against corruption.



Abdul-Karim Mohammed Awaf, also a journalist, explained that the book serves as a documentation of the negative impacts of corruption on society.



He emphasized that corruption hinders development and that exposing corrupt practices is crucial for finding lasting solutions. Despite efforts by successive governments, Awaf believes Ghana is still far from effectively combating corruption.



He hopes that the book will help readers understand the systemic nature of corruption and their role in fighting it.



Alidu Bayana, with a background in African Studies, emphasized the importance of teaching about corruption in schools from an early age. He believes that education and the promotion of good values are essential in combating corruption sustainably.



Bayana suggested that the book should become part of the literature studied in junior and senior high schools to raise awareness among the youth about the detrimental effects of corruption and the need to uphold integrity.



The authors hope that their book will contribute to the ongoing efforts to address corruption in Ghana by sparking conversations and inspiring action at all levels of society.



They believe that by educating the youth and promoting a culture of accountability and transparency, Ghana can progress towards a future free from the grips of corruption.