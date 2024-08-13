Youth are facing mental health, depression- Rev Paemka

General News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: GNA

Reverend Courage Paemka, Youth Desk Programme Officer of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has highlighted the mental health challenges faced by today's youth, attributing them to pressures for success and societal expectations.



Speaking during the church’s Youth Week celebration in Ho, he emphasized the need for prioritizing mental health, urging both the church and society to foster open dialogue and provide support.



Rev. Paemka also addressed the impact of hunger on families and called for unity in addressing these issues.



He encouraged the youth to protect the environment, champion justice, and hold leaders accountable, advocating for integrity and peace as the nation approaches an election year.