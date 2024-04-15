Youth groups in Offinso Kayera nominate Bryan Acheampong as traditional chief for development

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Five youth groups in the Offinso Kayera area have collectively nominated the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, to be enstooled as the traditional chief of Kayera, Angelonline reports.



The decision was reached following a meeting where the groups highlighted Dr. Acheampong's track record as a development agent and urged the traditional authorities to consider him for the role of bringing more development to the community.



In a document shared after the meeting on Sunday, April 14, 2024, the youth groups emphasized Dr. Acheampong's royal lineage from the Ayensua Kokoo Asoma Abusua royal gate and his significant role as one of the chief mourners of the late Nana Karikari Wiafi-Ababio.



They also noted the recognition of his importance by his mother's people in Offinso Kayera.



The document stated, "Hon Bryan Acheampong has been a phenomenal development agent wherever he finds himself and he ought to have been an important and integral part of the Offinso kayera traditional area."



This sentiment underscores the youth groups' belief in Dr. Acheampong's ability to drive development in the area.



The groups called for unity among the people of Offinso Kayera to support Dr. Acheampong's nomination as traditional chief, emphasizing the importance of having him as a development chief for the community's progress.



Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who currently represents the people of Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region in Ghana's Parliament, has been recognized for his efforts in promoting development in various capacities.



His potential enstoolment as the traditional chief of Kayera could further enhance his ability to contribute to the development of Offinso Kayera and its people.