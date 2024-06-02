You are here: HomeNews2024 06 02Article 1945322

Source: BBC

Zelensky accuses Russia and China of undermining summit

Mr Zelensky said China was 'working for countries to not come to the peace summit' Mr Zelensky said China was 'working for countries to not come to the peace summit'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia and China of undermining his upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland.

He claimed Russia and China were pressuring countries not to attend. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Zelensky mentioned elements of Russian weaponry sourced from China.

Despite China's neutrality claims, the US accuses it of aiding Russia. Zelensky urged Asian support and noted 106 countries would attend the summit focused on nuclear security, food security, and releasing prisoners.

China, not invited, argued for equal participation. Zelensky discussed weapon use restrictions with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin but did not meet Chinese officials.

