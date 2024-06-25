You are here: HomeNews2024 06 25Article 1954322

Source: BBC

Zelensky sacks top general accused of incompetence

President Zelensky appointed Lt Gen Yuriy Sodol (right) earlier this year President Zelensky appointed Lt Gen Yuriy Sodol (right) earlier this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Lt Gen Yuriy Sodol, commander of the Joint Forces, after public criticism about excessive casualties and accusations of incompetence.

Brig Gen Andriy Hnatov has been appointed in his place. Zelensky did not provide a reason, but the decision followed a complaint by Maj Bohdan Krotevych, chief of staff of the Azov Brigade, accusing Gen Sodol of high Ukrainian casualties.

Krotevych's Telegram post, viewed over 800,000 times, criticized Sodol and praised Hnatov's appointment.

Ukraine's military leadership has seen significant changes amid ongoing Russian advances and increased Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

