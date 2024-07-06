You are here: HomeNews2024 07 06Article 1957700

Source: GNA

Zimbabwean Delegation pays courtesy call on Employment Minister

Madam Mateta praised the strong ties between Ghana and Zimbabwe

An 11-member Zimbabwean delegation, led by Madam Sienzeni Mateta, has visited Ghana's Minister of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, to learn best practices on labor and diaspora issues.

Mr. Baffour Awuah emphasized mutual learning and highlighted Ghana’s efforts to ensure decent work standards for citizens abroad.

He presented the National Labour Migration Policy Document and discussed Ghana's initiatives, such as the Youth Employment Agency, to tackle unemployment.

Madam Mateta praised the strong ties between Ghana and Zimbabwe and shared Zimbabwe’s efforts to integrate its diaspora into national development.

