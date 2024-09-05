You are here: HomeNews2024 09 05Article 1977497

Politics of Thursday, 5 September 2024

    

Source: GNA

Zongo Lane Fire Outbreak: Gov’t won’t compensate traders for losses – Titus Glover

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Titus Glover Titus Glover

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Titus Glover, announced that the government will not compensate traders affected by the Zongo Lane fire in Accra Central, stating that property owners must take personal responsibility.

During a visit to the scene, Mr. Glover emphasized that those responsible for the fire could face charges of negligence, though the focus remains on fully extinguishing the blaze.

The fire, which started on Sunday and lasted until Monday, destroyed millions of cedis in property.

Parts of the affected warehouse collapsed, complicating efforts to access the site.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment