Zongo Lane Fire outbreak: 48 hours of uncontrolled flames and looting

Regional News of Monday, 2 September 2024

A catastrophic fire has wreaked havoc on Accra’s Zongo Lane, sparking widespread devastation since it ignited at around 11 am on Sunday.



The blaze, described by onlookers as “apocalyptic,” swiftly engulfed nearby warehouses and shops, consuming goods and properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.



Eyewitnesses report that the inferno's intensity was magnified by inadequate firefighting resources, including insufficient



water pressure and the absence of a fire ladder.



Despite the heroic efforts of the Fire Service Personnel, the battle to control the flames has been severely hampered.



As of 2:43 pm on September 2, 2024, the fire remains uncontrollable, with two tankers having been deployed to tackle the inferno, though their efforts have so far proven insufficient.



In response to the escalating situation, a large fire service tanker from Tema has been mobilized in a desperate attempt to quell the raging fire.



Adding to the chaos, opportunistic looters have taken advantage of the turmoil, plundering goods from the affected shops.



While the Ghana Police Service has intervened to prevent further looting and restrict access to the area, the presence of law enforcement has done little to alleviate the overall crisis.