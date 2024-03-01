Zoomlion clears large refuse heaps in Oti Region

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company, has recently removed five large refuse heaps in the Oti Region over the past week.



These heaps include a 31-year-old mound on Krachi Cemetery Road in the Krachi West District, which weighed 2,237.45 tonnes; a 35-year-old heap in Borai, which accumulated 19,977 tonnes of waste; and a 1,118.73-tonne Chinderi rubbish pile over 33 years in Borai, both in the Krachi Nchumuru District.



According to Graphic Online, during the exercise, a 26-year-old heap with 1,065.45 tonnes of garbage was cleared in Bontibon, Nkwanta South, and 4,008.23 tonnes of refuse were also cleared in Likpe-Bakwa, Guan District.



The Oti Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Abdulai Safian, stated in an interview in the regional capital, Dambai, last Tuesday that the company's Phase Two Nationwide Old Refuse Heaps Evacuation programme was responsible for the exercise.



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development collaborated with the company in carrying out this exercise, which aimed to promote a high standard of sanitation in the communities. Mr Safian added that community centre and durbar ground projects would be executed at the cleared sites in the communities.



"We are still engaging the communities on the proper disposal of waste, to keep the surroundings clean all the time," he said. The regional coordinator also indicated that 20 tipper trucks and five heavy-duty excavators were employed in this exercise, which involved 100 workers.



Zoomlion Ghana Limited has also cleared 12 refuse sites in the Anloga, North Tongu, South Tongu, South Dayi, Afadzato districts, and Hohoe Municipality in a similar exercise in the Volta Region.