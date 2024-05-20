Zoomlion sends 18 YEA beneficiaries on waste management study tour

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a leading waste management company in Africa, is sending 18 beneficiaries from the Youth Employment Agency's (YEA) Waste and Sanitation Module on a 21-day study tour to Belarus and Russia.



This initiative aims to expose the participants to advanced sanitation and waste management practices, fostering their personal and professional development.



The study tour will provide these street sweepers with insights into innovative sanitation techniques, including efficient worker deployment, modern sanitary tools, and effective sweeping methods.



This follows an earlier trip by Zoomlion executives who identified best practices in waste management that could be adapted and implemented in Ghana.



Zoomlion’s Managing Director, Gloria Opoku Anti, highlighted the importance of international collaboration in this initiative.



The company aims to work closely with international counterparts to identify and adopt new waste management opportunities and street-sweeping initiatives, ensuring collective progress in addressing sanitation challenges.



Mrs. Anti emphasized that this trip reflects Zoomlion's commitment to investing in the future leaders of the sanitation sector and promoting sustainable practices. She believes that education and exposure are key to transforming communities, and this initiative is a significant step towards that goal.



Beneficiaries like Felicia Larbi Okai from Koforidua and Solomon Dankwa from Afram Plains expressed their gratitude for the opportunity.



They look forward to applying the knowledge and skills gained from the tour to improve their work and contribute to enhancing cleanliness in their communities. The 21-day tour is expected to yield valuable insights and innovative solutions to address sanitation challenges in Ghana.