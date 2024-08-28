Zoomlion workers furious over unpaid GH₵250 salaries for two years

General News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Zoomlion workers in Greater Accra have expressed their anger over not being paid for up to two years.



Some workers claim they haven't received their salaries for at least a year, despite their daily efforts to keep the city clean.



They are demanding immediate payment of their overdue salaries, which are as low as GH₵250 per month.



The workers find it unacceptable that even this small amount isn't paid on time, given the essential work they do.



Speaking on the AYEHU Show, they called for urgent action to resolve the issue and improve their working conditions.