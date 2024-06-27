https://www.classfmonline.com/news/general/Most-marriages-in-Ghana-null-and-void-Registrar-of-Companies-52814

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mrs. Jemima Oware, Registrar of Companies, has issued a warning that many marriages in Ghana are invalid due to non-compliance with legal registration requirements at the Registrar General's Department.



She emphasized that marriages must be registered there to be legally recognized.



Mrs. Oware highlighted issues where churches often fail to obtain a marriage officer's license, necessary for officiating marriages, leading to ceremonies in unlicensed venues like gardens or hotels, making the marriages void.



She clarified that even branches of licensed churches must individually be licensed. Mrs. Oware urged affected individuals to visit the Registrar General's Department to rectify their marital status with a special license.