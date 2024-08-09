You are here: HomeSports2024 08 09Article 1968470

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

1.55cm is the minimum height of a youth player Kotoko will recruit – Prosper Ogum

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prosper Narteh Ogum Prosper Narteh Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has announced that the club has established a minimum height criterion for players being recruited into their youth team.

The club is actively signing new players to address the gaps created by the departure of over 20 individuals following a significant roster overhaul.

In discussing the policy that governs

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment