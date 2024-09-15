10-man Barcelona continue 100% record with thumping Catalan derby victory over Girona

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona has maintained their flawless start to the 2024-25 season, showcasing impressive form.



Under Hansi Flick, the team achieved their sixth consecutive victory with a commanding win over Girona in the season's first Catalan derby at Montilivi.



The match saw Barcelona take control early on, and they were rewarded in the 31st minute when Lamine Yamal slipped past the Girona defense and scored decisively against Paulo Gazzaniga, putting them ahead 1-0.



Just six minutes later, Yamal struck again, capitalizing on a loose ball from Raphinha's free-kick to net his second goal and extend Barcelona's lead.