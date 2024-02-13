10 photos of the newly commissioned Borteyman Sports Complex

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, February 2024, commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex ahead of the 2023 African Games.



The African Games are scheduled to take place from March 8 to 23, 2024.



The Borteyman Sports Complex boasts world-class amenities, including a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool, a multi-purpose Sports Hall, a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, and arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex.



This venue will host seven competitive sports during the Games: table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.



See the images of the Borteyman Sports Complex below:







































