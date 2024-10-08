11 Black Stars players kick off first training ahead of AFCON 2025 Qualifiers against Sudan

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Eleven players from the Black Stars participated in their initial training session at the Accra Sports Stadium in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.



The training, which took place on Monday, featured prominent players including Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku, Isaac Afful, Frederick Asare, and Jordan Ayew.



As the important match approaches on Thursday, October 10, an additional 14 players are anticipated to join the camp to enhance their preparations. Ghana aims to secure their first win in the qualifiers as they host Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first leg of the doubleheader.